Chunky Panday on Ananya Panday's love life: It would be abnormal if she didn't have a boyfriend

On Ananya Panday's success, her father and actor Chunky Panday said that last year his films did well, but the performance of his daughter's films is even more exciting.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. The actress gained a lot of fame and popularity since her very first film. Her performance in the movie was also applauded by all. Ananya was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She was appreciated for her performance as Tapasya Singh in the movie. Ananya has a massive fan following on her social media account.

Recently, Ananya Panday's father and actor Chunky Panday spoke about Ananya's success to Mumbai Mirror. He said that last year his films did well, but the performance of his daughter's films is even more exciting. On Ananya being trolled, our Akhri Pasta said, "The two times she really got trolled was when she called me Tony Stark and when she compared his absence from ’s chat show as a sign of struggle. I want to tell her to stop taking my name."

On speaking about handling the news of Ananya's love life, Chunky Panday said, "She is 21, it would be abnormal if she didn't have a boyfriend. I have been through this in my time so I know how much of it is true. You are ready for these things as an insider."

Chunky Panday will be seen in starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. On working with Saif, he said, "Saif and I are like a house on fire on the sets. It was better with this film as I play the owner of a nightclub that his character frequents. The shoot was crazy. The only problem was that the crowd and alcohol weren't real."

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

