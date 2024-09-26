Chunky Panday Birthday: When Housefull 5 actor took 50,000 USD from South African store owner to bring Salman Khan to his outlet

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday is celebrating his 62nd birthday today and has been one of the most loved celebrities of all time. As much as he made us laugh on-screen, one of his real-life incidents is as hilarious as it can get. The man once charged a store owner to bring Salman Khan to their outlet without the actor knowing about it.

In one of his old interviews with Lehren, Chunky had recalled the time when he was filming for a show in South Africa with Salman Khan. Panday had told the superstar that he wanted to get him free jeans and brought him to a specific store. The 62-year-old recalled, “I told Salman, let’s go shopping, I will give you free jeans. So, we went shopping at a mall and then gave him free jeans and shoes. And then he got to know that I had taken $50,000 from a shopkeeper to bring Salman there.”

Chunky then admitted that Shopkeeper did pay him $50,000, but it was for sponsoring the show. “He was the sponsor, and the deal was to get Salman to the store,” Panday recalled. Well, that’s a story to be remembered.

Chunky Panday made his debut with 1987’s multi-starrer Aag Hi Aag and gave several performances in films like Aankhen, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Qayamat: City Under Threat, and Begum Jaan to become one of the most popular faces in the '90s. His breakthrough performance came with the movie Tezaab where he starred alongside Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor and received wide recognition.

In an old interview with TVF, Chunky spoke about his struggles in the early years and revealed that during his days there were no casting directors or digital media. Actors back then used to wait in long queues in front of producers' offices. “It was not easy, but it was fun. I was a part-time hustler and part-time car dealer, so I used to get the chance to drive those cars around. Every day, I was in a different car, visiting producers' offices,” Chunky said.

Panday will be next seen in Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5.

