Chunky Panday clears the air about Ananya Panday's statement on him never featuring in a Dharma film

Recently, Ananya Panday said that even though Chunky Panday was an actor he had never been a part of any Karan Johar's Dharma film or been on the chat show Koffee with Karan.

Ananya Panday, who made her debut in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff had gained name and fame much before she appeared on the silver screen. The starlet made a lot of buzzes ever since she placed her foot forward in the industry. Being launched by Dharma Productions, Ananya tasted stardom in no time. Recently, Ananya grabbed headlines after she spoke about her father, Chunky Panday's struggle and nepotism in Bollywood. She said that even though her father was an actor he had never been a part of any 's Dharma film or been on the chat show Koffee with Karan.

Ananya had said that she always wanted to be an actor. Just because her dad has been an actor, she would never say no to an opportunity to act. Her dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle. At a recent award show, the Housefull 4 actor was questioned whether he is upset about this. The actor said that he likes coffee a lot. He will definitely go whenever Karan calls him. And no, he is not at all upset. He is very happy that Karan's taken his daughter in his film.

On speaking about doing comic roles, Chunky Panday said, "I really like comic roles. I'm doing one in an upcoming Marathi film. But the kind of roles that I'm doing in Saaho or Begum Jaan are my personal favourites. Those are grey characters. Maybe next year, I get awards for those roles, too."

On the work front, Chunky Panday will be seen in starrer Jawaani Jaaneman which will hit the theaters on 31st January 2020. On the other hand, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and an untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

