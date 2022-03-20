Chunky Panday on daughter Ananya Panday getting trolled for her sheer dress: She needs to look glamourous

Ananya Panday recently came under the radar of trolls after she donned a sheer black dress with a thigh-high slit with a bodysuit to the star-studded birthday bash of Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta. And now, her father and actor Chunky Panday has come to her defense in a recent interview with a leading news agency. Chunky said that being in the show business today, the young actress needs to look glamourous.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Chunky said that he and wife Bhavana Pandey have never told their daughters what to wear and what not to. “We, as parents, have never told her what to wear and what not to. We brought up both of our daughters quite well and they are very sensible. Ananya is in the show business today, and she needs to look glamorous. She should put her best foot forward and dress up,” said the 59-year-old actor.

Chunky further added that both his daughters Ananya and Rysa have innocence in them. He said that they could wear an outfit without making it look vulgar. Chunky said stated, “Getting laughed at for what you’re wearing is very common. We should take these things as a compliment. And if her dad doesn’t mind, then I don’t think anyone else should mind.”

Chunky shares that he tells Ananya that at least people are discussing her, be it good or bad. Moreover, he said that they don’t bother about trolls, and that Ananya has learned to laugh at herself.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will soon be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She has also begun shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will be screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

