Chunky Panday on daughter Ananya Panday’s showbiz journey: I am proud of her; Her quest to learn is appealing

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, has completed two years in the film industry. Here’s what her proud daddy Chunky Panday has to say about her journey.

The gorgeous Ananya Panday is one of the most promising actresses that we have in Bollywood. The stunner, who made her debut with Dharma Productions 'Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff, has managed to prove her mettle as a talented actress with her sheer hard work and dedication. To note, Ananya is also making her South film debut with Puri Jagannadh's upcoming movie Liger opposite heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda. While not just her fans, even her father Chunky Panday is also proud of her daughter’s showbiz journey.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Chunky talked about Ananya completing two years in the film industry and said he “wishes and prays that she always enjoys her journey in the world of cinema.” The Housefull 4 star also mentioned that the Khaali Peeli star “has kept her mind very strong during the last year.”

When asked if he is happy about the way Ananya’s career is shaping up, Chunky told the leading daily, “I am very, very proud of her and her hard work and dedication. Her quest to learn and constantly update herself is appealing. I am really grateful for these two lovely years she's had and there are many, many more years to come, hopefully.”

On the professional front, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress will next be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled project with Siddhant Chaturvedi and . The film marks the trio’s first outing together.

Talking about her Telugu film Liger, the forthcoming flick has been bankrolled by , Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, and Hiroo Yash Johar. The movie, which also stars Ramaya Krishnan, , Vishu Reddy, and Makrand Deshpande, will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

