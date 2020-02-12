Chunky Panday on daughter Ananya Panday's Bollywood career: Maybe Ananya will achieve the things I couldn’t

Chunky Panday feels that his daughter Ananya Panday will fulfill his dreams and achieve all that he couldn't.

Chunky Panday was recently seen in starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. Talking about his filmy career, his plate has been full of different roles but has also been peppered with a lot of mistakes, the actor told Hindustan Times in a conversation with the daily. Referring to his films, Chunky Panday says he has made quite a lot of mistakes in his career but if given a chance, he would make the same mistakes once again because that's what has made him the actor that he is today.

However, he feels that there was still a lot more for him to do in the capacity of an actor and feels that his daughter Ananya Panday will fulfill his dreams and achieve things that he couldn't. The proud father expresses his happiness on seeing his daughter being recognised and loved by the audience. Ananya took the industry with storm marking her entry into Bollywood with 's Student of the Year 2. Despite being 2 films old in the industry, she is already counted among the A-listers of B-Town and he feels like its an achievement for him as well.

Chunky Panday is intrigued by the lot of young actors. He says that he too has been learning a lot of things from them. He thinks that the new actors are more focussed and they know what they want. He recalled his experience on working with Alaya F in Jawaani Jaaneman and revealed that she is extremely disciplined and dedicated. He remembered how he had worked with her mother Pooja Bedi in Lootere back in 1993 and he feels happy to be a part of the film that launched her daughter.

