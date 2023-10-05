Chunky Panday is 'so proud' of Ananya Panday; shares throwback PICS reflecting on her journey

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her screen presence, the actress is also known for her fashion sense and strong social media following. Recently, her father and actor Chunky Panday shared a throwback picture from their family vacation as he reflected on Ananya's journey.

Chunky Panday shares throwback family pic with Ananya Panday

Today, on October 5th, Chunky Panday took to his Instagram profile to share a throwback picture of his family including Ananya Panday. The picture was from a vacation in 2017. He also expressed how proud he is of Ananya as the actress has been made a brand ambassador of a high-end luxury brand. Chunky wrote in the caption: "Annchoo so proud of you 2017/2023"

Check out the pictures!

The Panday family had gone for shopping the same luxury brand that Ananya had partnered with.

Ananya Panday was spotted with rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur

Amid rumors of their dating, Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted together at the screening of Thank You For Coming. Earlier, the duo was also spotted at Aman Gill's wedding party and also at the screening of the OTT film Tumse Na Ho Payega.

Ananya Panday's work front

Panday was last seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy film Dream Girl 2. The film turned out to be a massive commercial success. She will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's computer-screen thriller Control and in Excel Entertainment's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav.

Recently, Motwane opened up about working with Panday in Control, praising the actress. He said: “This is the first time I am saying it publicly, but she has done a fabulous job in the film. She is perfectly cast in it. The film is about an influencer and her boyfriend and what actually happens. It has got AI, it’s futuristic, it is very cool, it’s a great script. It is in the screen life format, of how Searching and Missing films were. So within that format, we have had our own little fun.”

