Chunky Panday opens up about daughter Ananya Panday being trolled; Calls it ‘upsetting and disturbing’

Chunky Panday has been a popular face in Bollywood movies. In a career spanning over four decades, the actor has featured in over 100 films. Currently, his daughter Ananya is marking her own space in the film industry. The actress made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Ananya has since then appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, and Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat, which had a digital release in 2020.

Now, speaking to ETimes, about the advice he gave Ananya while she was about to enter Bollywood, Chunky said, “Well, I told her very important is don't imitate anyone else's success story because it's not going to work for you, carve out your own success story. And never underestimate or overestimate anyone. This is very important in our industry, especially. Because if someone has made a hit with someone else, it's not necessary that the person will deliver a hit with you. So don't chase the wrong person all the time, let things come to you. I mean, of course, go out and try and get them, but understand. Don't calculate too much; so much calculation is not good, but just understand it and you should feel happy doing it and it'll work for you”.

Ananya has a huge following on social media. However, all is not good in the hood, as she has been the object of much online trolling as well. Talking about his take on the social media culture, Chunky said that although social media has a lot of great things to offer, it is notorious for invading people’s privacy as well. He talks about his days in the industry when there was no social media or phones with cameras, and they could get away with almost anything. However, Chunky said that kids today have to be very careful with what they post.

Talking further about the incessant and merciless trolling that Ananya faced, Chunky articulated, “Initially it was very upsetting and disturbing for all of us. But then I said, listen, girl, this is an app. It's not a human being. Why are you having so many emotions? I mean, I know it's a lot of people on it, but in the end, you can delete it anytime, you can go back to it anytime. So treat it that way, you know, but of course, it is disturbing for a parent or a person to read all these kinds of things. But as they say, it is nothing personal, only business (laughs). It's going to be there forever, trolling is not going to stop.”

The actor further added that Ananya has now started an initiative called So Positive, which helps young kids cope with trolling.

Concluding his thoughts on social media, Chunky said that the platform should come with a disclaimer about being trolled. He ends by saying that he finds it funny that people have become critics on the platform meant for expression.

