Chunky Panday reveals why he worked in films like Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull, says,’I wanted to appeal to…’

Chunky Panday, who debuted in the 80s, quickly found popularity by starring in multi-starrers and faded away from the spotlight after new stars debuted in the 90s. Recently, the actor opened up about why he later chose to star in films like Akshay Kumar's Housefull to reinvest himself in his second innings which was different from the early roles he did in his career.

In a new interview with Curly Tales, Chunky Panday recalled when the entry of stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan shifted the momentum in the Hindi film industry, fading his popularity. Since he was doing multi-starrers, he struggled later and said, "My honeymoon phase lasted just one year."

He went off to do films in Bangladesh and found success. However, when he returned and restarted his work in Hindi cinema, one incident made him change his focus and he decided to impress the younger generation.

Recalling the same, he said, "A small boy came and asked if I was actually a hero. I told him to ask his mother about me. But then I realized I had to win that kid's heart with my films. I wanted to appeal to children. That is why I did films like Housefull, etc.…"

Unlike his previous roles, the audience loved to see Panday in a new comedy avatar, which continued in Housefull's sequels and has become memorable among the audiences.

Advertisement

Panday shared that he had not seen much money before he rose to popularity in Bollywood. Also, in the '70s and '80s, an actor's success was decided based on the number of films they did, so they didn't know how to decrease the pace of their work and choose the right scripts, which has become a norm today. However, he admitted that other actors were smart in this regard and that they had survived.

The actor has truly relished his experience in the film industry, even though he's encountered financial difficulties and various challenges along the way. He has no regrets about his journey and believes that actors should set aside their egos and be bold in their pursuit of success.

The Vijay 69 actor also recounted the time when he was at his lowest and faced a severe financial crunch that made him seek help. "It was 1996, and some of my money was locked in a real estate deal. I threw a party at that time, and I didn't even have money to buy alcohol for it. I had to call my friend and ask for help," shared Chunky.

Advertisement

On the work front, Chunky Panday was recently part of Anupam Kher's Vijay 69. He is presently shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's much-awaited Housefull 5, co-starring Fardeen Khan, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others.

ALSO READ: Vijay 69: Chunky Panday reveals co-star Anupam Kher advised him to make THIS change in his performance for Netflix movie