Chunky Panday roots for daughter Ananya Panday-Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2: Looking forward to sequel

As the makers of Dream Girl 2, featuring Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles, shared the film's teaser on Friday, Chunky Panday took to his Instagram to root for his daughter’s film. Sharing the teaser, Chunky wrote, “OMG loved Dream Girl… Now looking forward to the Sequel Good Luck Team #dreamgirl2.” The teaser begins with Ayushmann Khurrana thinking about the current boycott trend in Bollywood, only to hear from his friend "Bollywood ko nazar lag gayi hai (Bollywood has been affected by evil eye)." Ayushmann then says, “Han bhai, DVD pe chala raha hoon fir bhi nhi chal rahi, isliye Mathura aaya hoon.” (Yes brother, that is why I am playing movie on DVD and still it is not working, hence I came to Mathura.)

Ayushmann then announces that the film will release on Eid next year. After introducing the film's impressive cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee, Ananya Panday enters the frame and introduces herself as Pooja, which was also the name used by Ayushmann's character in the previous part of the film. Sharing the teaser, Ananya Panday wrote: "Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. Dream Girl 2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023."