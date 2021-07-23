Chunky Panday says ‘Ananya & Rysa were close to their daadi’: I was the only hero who traveled with his mom

Chunky Panday’s mother and Ananya Panday’s grandmother Snehlata Panday passed away on 10 June due to prolonged illness. The demise has left a void in the family and Ananya took to social media to share several images of her grandmother in her loving memory. In a recent chat with ETimes, Chunky mentioned that both Ananya and Rysa have yet not come to terms with the fact that their grandmother is no more. He also mentioned that both the children were very close to their daadi. Chunky spoke about how he was the only hero in the ’90s who would travel everywhere with his mother.

Chunky Panday spoke about his children’s reaction to his mother’s passing and said, “Both my kids, Ananya and Rysa were so close to their daadi. Since they are young and tender, her demise has really affected them. They are yet to come to terms with the fact that their grandma is no more. At times, they are uncontrollable, but I try to be strong and make them understand that their grandma led a great life and now we have to continue her legacy.” Chunky further added, “My mom was the backbone of the family and now, at home, it's like a vacuum. It is an unexplainable loss. But I want to celebrate my mother's life as she lived a great life.”

Speaking about going to outdoor shootings with his mother when mostly heroines would travel their moms, Chunky said, “I have travelled with her everywhere and I was known as a mama's boy. Normally heroines used to take their mother along with them while travelling for films, I was the only hero who travelled with his mom. And since I didn't have any steady girlfriend, I used to take my mother everywhere. I am glad that she got to see the world with me.”

