Chunky Panday's advice to Ananya Panday on dealing with trolls: Learn to use it as a tool, can't get emotional

Ananya Panday, who made her debut last year, has gained attention from all over and even faced massive backlash for her comments. Chunky Panday shares his thoughts.
30036 reads Mumbai
Chunky Panday has made his career in Bollywood over a span of more than 30 years and the actor has been loved for some memorable comic roles that he has played. His daughter Ananya Panday made her debut last year and since then has two released films and one waiting to be released. Her comments have gained attention from all over and Ananya has also faced massive backlash for the same. 

In a recent interview with The New Indian Express, her father and actor Chunky Panday was asked what were his thoughts on online trolling. "As a father, I feel appalled to see kids being attacked, young children, on social media platform. I feel for all those kids who get attacked. But you have chosen to be on that platform," he said. 

When asked if he has any advice for his daughter Ananya on how to deal with trolls, he said, “You have to learn to use it as a tool, it can’t become your personality. You have to treat it like you treat your phone. You can’t get emotional and you can’t let that get you.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chunky also shared his thoughts on nepotism and said that he never seen any difference. "As for her (Ananya) journey, she knows exactly how she got her first film. When it comes to an insider and an outsider, the moment you sign your first film, you become an insider. You are no longer an outsider, who is a person trying to get into the film industry. Everyone has a different journey. You can never compare two careers ever. There are always hits and misses in careers," Chunky said. 

Adding, "You arrive and you get busy and someone else gets your roles, then someone gets busy and you get their roles. I don’t see anything like an insider or outsider. I’ve been in the industry for around 33 years and everyone who is in the industry who’s arrived and is accepted is like your companion and co-worker. I’ve never seen the difference." 

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter: Chunky Panday rubbishes rumours of playing Ananya Panday’s father in it

Credits :The New Indian Express

