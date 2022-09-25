Chunky Panday’s b'day bash: Ananya Panday, Sussanne Khan twin in red; Maheep, Sanjay Kapoor clicked

The ‘Housefull’ fame actor Chunky Panday will turn a year older on Monday. Knowing of this upcoming occasion, he decided to celebrate his 60th birthday in style today, which is no less than a star-studded affair. From Salman Khan to Aryan Khan, several Bollywood high-profile celebrities were spotted arriving at the venue of the party in Mumbai. Daughter of Chunky, Ananya Panday along with her close friends were in attendance as well. However, what caught our eye was Ananya Panday and popular interior designer Sussanne Khan’s outfits. They both were twinning in almost identical red dresses. Soon after knowing about this coincidence, both Ananya and Sussanne decided to get clicked together in a frame.

Sharing a photo of the same on their social media handles, Sussanne wrote, “My beautiful gorgeous @ananyapanday you are the most amazing girl…love u” with a bunch of heart emojis. Replying to her Instagram story, Ananya wrote, “Love you”. Notably, Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni arrived together at the party venue.