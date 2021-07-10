Chunky Pandey’s mother Snehlata passes away: Ananya Panday, Neelam Kothari & others arrive to pay last respect

Ananya Panday’s grandmother Snehlata Pandey breathes her last in Mumbai on July 10.

In a shocking turn of events, Chunky Pandey’s mother Snehlata Pandey breathed her last today in Mumbai. Although the reason behind her unfortunate demise is yet to be known, it is indeed a heartbreaking moment for the Pandey family. Chunky and Bhavana Pandey were seen arriving at her residence along with their younger daughter Rysa Pandey. Ananya Panday was also seen making her way to her grandmother's residence to pay her condolences. This isn’t all. Deanne Panday, Shabina Khan, Neelam Kothari and her husband Sameer Soni were also papped outside Snehlata’s residence to pay their last respects.

To note, Chunky has been quite close to his mother and often stated that it is all because of her that he is an actor today. During his interaction with the Times of India, the Begum Jaan actor had stated that while his parents wanted him to become a doctor, they later supported his dream after realising that he didn’t have an aptitude to take up medicine. He had also recalled that how he had cold feet during a talent contest and ran away from the location. “Usually I never depend on others or lean on others for support but that day I felt I just had to speak to my mother,” Chunky was quoted saying.

He also went on to reveal his mother’s golden words that gave him the courage to hit the stage once again. Chunky said, “There were no mobile phones in those days, so I went to a PCO. What if I got cast off again? The previous rejections had shattered me. I broke down saying I was just too nervous to go on stage and perform in front of all these people just to be rejected again. My mother was my pillar of support then. She urged me to go ahead and perform on stage saying, "If you don't do it today you will never be able to act all your life." Her words resonated in my mind and I went back to the studio once again and requested them to give me another chance. My mother's encouragement lent me a certain strength that carried me up that day”.

