Chup actor Dulquer Salmaan talks about THIS 'delightful' problem he faced in Bollywood

Recently, he gave an interview to The New Indian Express wherein the actor highlighted that he has faced a ‘delightful problem’ posed by fans close to the Bollywood film industry.

Dulquer Salmaan , who is no less than a perfectionist in acting, is a well-established actor in South Indian cinema. Known for playing versatile roles in films like ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, and O Kadhal Kanmani to name a few, the Charlie movie actor surely knows the art to win the hearts of people through his on-screen performances. With his upcoming film, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Salmaan shared his fun-filled experience of working in Bollywood.

The publication said that he has been lauded for his eccentric performances in Hindi cinema –with films like Karwaan (2018), The Zoya Factor (2019), and now Chup in his pocket. Replying to this comment, the actor said, “This is a delightful problem I have and I love that people are asking why I am not doing more films in each language. As opposed to, 'We are seeing too much of you'. In Malayalam I have the most pressure to have a big opening, a big final number. All this numbers talk. So some of my decisions have to be based on that. But if I'm doing Hindi, Telugu or Tamil, I can do anything. I can do any kind of cinema and I would like to be known as an actor and not as a star. This is a weird journey I’m on but I’m loving every minute of it.”

Dulquer Salmaan's opinion on chasing box-office numbers

Dulquer Salmaan further mentioned that he has never chased the box-office numbers in general. This comment comes weeks after Salmaan starrer film Sita Ramam—which was released in theatres on August 5--- got widely appreciated at a global level for various reasons.

He said to The New Indian Express, “I genuinely believe that we don’t understand the power and reach of great cinema. My second film, Ustad Hotel (2012), travelled more than I ever imagined. Before OTT and all that stuff, I went to Hyderabad for the first time and met kids who were like, 'Hey, we love Ustad Hotel’. I remember distributors telling me that Charlie (2015) had a great market in Japan. Then there was a phase when I would get constant messages from Turkey.”

“I definitely think Sita Ramam has opened up a whole bunch of new viewers to my filmography. They are going back and exploring. This is what I always seek. I genuinely, passionately love cinema. Even before I became an actor, I have always been seeking to be a part of great cinema. I have not chased box-office,” Salmaan added.

Directed by R Balki, the film ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’ is set to hit the theatres today starring Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol, and Dulquer Salmaan in key roles.

