Chup: Amitabh Bachchan unveils teaser of Sunny Deol & Dulquer Salmaan starrer on Guru Dutt's birth anniversary

Filmmaker R Balki, who is known for helming movies like Cheeni Kum, Ki & Ka, Shamitabh, Padman, and Paa, recently announced his new film titled Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. The psychological thriller, starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead. The film is R Balki's "ode" to Guru Dutt, who died at the age of 39 on October 10, 1964. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has unveiled the teaser of the much-anticipated film on his social media handle.

Big B shared the teaser and added: "T 4341 - Chup .. Revenge of the Artist .. coming soon!" Today, on the occasion of Guru Dutt's birth anniversary, the makers also dropped the teaser and wrote on Twitter: "To the one who lived life in full bloom. Remembering #GuruDutt Ji on his birth anniversary. #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist." The motion poster of the film was announced on the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt’s death anniversary.

Check out Chup teaser:

Talking about the film, R Balki said: "'Chup' is an ode to the sensitive artiste, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it."

Chup is being co-produced by Pranab Kapadia, Anirudh Sharma from Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been co-written by R Balki, scriptwriter Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. This film marks the return of Sunny Deol after his 2019 film Blank. Meanwhile, Guru Dutt was known for his performances in films like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

