Chup First Look Out: This Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt starrer will get you very excited

Dulquer Salmaan is a heartthrob in the South industry and enjoys a massive fan following there. Well, the star now is quite a popular name in the Bollywood industry as well and ever since he announced his third Bollywood project with the ace director R Balki, fans could not keep their calm. And now the actor has taken to his Instagram handle to post the first look of the upcoming and most ambitious project titled Chup. This film also stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to announce this movie for his friend R Balki. He shared the motion poster of Chup and wrote, “After watching this, one cannot stay #Chup! I have so many questions, what an intriguing poster! Eagerly looking forward to it, #RBalki.” Even Dulquer Salmaan, took to his Instagram handle and posted the first look of his film and wrote, “Have been waiting for this day !!! Here is the first look of our very ambitious #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist.”

Take a look:

According to reports, the upcoming film is touted to be a psychological thriller and it would be exciting to see Dulquer and Sunny sharing the screen space.

The actor who made his debut in Hindi cinema with the 2018 film ‘Karwaan’, has also starred in the 2019 film ‘Zoya Factor’.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has many Malyalam movies lined up and one of his most anticipated upcoming films is ‘Kurup’. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is based on Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most wanted murderer, who has been on the run. Dulquer Salmaan also has movies, Salute and Hey Sinamika in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Raashii Khanna: I really look forward to work with Dulquer Salmaan & Tovino Thomas in Malayalam​