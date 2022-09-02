Chup motion poster: Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan look intense; Trailer to be unveiled on Sept 5

Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan's Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is all set to release in theaters on September 23, 2022. The movie also stars Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. After the release of the film's first look teaser on 25 August, the makers have now unveiled the intense motion poster and also revealed that the trailer will be released on September 5th, 2022. It is directed by R Balki, who is known for helming movies like Cheeni Kum, Ki & Ka, Shamitabh, Padman, and Paa.

Sharing the official announcement, Sunny took to his social media handle and wrote: "Pyaasa for more? #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist, Trailer out on 5th September. #ChupOn23September #RBalki @dqsalmaan @shreyadhan13 @poojab1972 @hopeprodn @PenMovies @saregama_official @itsamittrivedi @swanandkirkire @rajasen @vishalsinhadop @jayantilalgadaofficial #GauriShinde." The film is an homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 movie, Kaagaz Ke Phool, which also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada, and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen, and Rishi Virmani.

Check out the official announcement:

Talking about the movie, R Balki said: "Chup is special for more than one reason. For me, the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don’t think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan’s and Chup has his touch!!!"

Meanwhile, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist marks the return of Sunny after his 2019 film Blank and Dulquer's return to Hindi cinema after The Zoya Factor.

