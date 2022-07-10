Chup: R Balki reveals Amitabh Bachchan has done 'something surprising' for his thriller film.

Over the weekend, Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the teaser of R Balki's upcoming film Chup. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary, the film's teaser definitely intrigued the audience. In the brief teaser, we see the actors paying an ode to the legendary Guru Dutt. R Balki, whose film is a thriller, is set to pay a tribute to Guru Dutt in his own style.

Speaking about the teaser, R Balki told ETimes, "I wanted people to know when Guru Dutt was born, I wanted people to see his films. And most importantly, ‘Chup’ is not about Guru Dutt’s life nor about any other actor, but it is about the artist Guru Dutt, the sensitivity of an artist. In the film, there are references galore about Guru Dutt the artist. Hence I thought it was a perfect occasion for a thriller based on a sensitive artist, to be unveiled on this day. Guru Dutt was possibly the most sensitive artist of our time and before our time and in the future too."

The film's genre is off the beaten path for the filmmaker whose filmography includes dramas such as Padman, Cheeni Kum and Ki & Ka among others. Elaborating on his upcoming thriller, R Balki said, "I just choose ideas and I go with whatever the genre that idea deserves. This one happens to be in the thriller space. I am not saying that it is a bloody film, but it has a lot of killing. It is not gory or creepy but a sensitive film. I hope people will find more awareness after watching it and they will be a little more sensitive when they spark an opinion on anybody. We pass opinions on everything so I just want people to be more sensitive towards something that one has spent time on."

The film's teaser was unveiled by Amitabh Bachchan and R Balki there's something special in store. "Amit ji has seen the film, so I think it is best that he tells you one day what he felt about it. He has done something very surprising for the film, which I will reveal later. That is his way of telling me how much he liked the film. It is very different thing to do, unlike common people. He actually did something very beautiful, something which has never been done before," R Balki revealed.

Well, we guess we will have to wait and see what the surprise is.

