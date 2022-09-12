Chup Song Gaya Gaya Gaya: Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanvantary’s fresh pair shows their crackling chemistry

Director R Balki has given Hindi Cinema some out-of-the-course tales to savour. With some atypical stories like Cheeni Kam, Paa, Padman and others, R Balki continues to give some admirable gems to Bollywood. The unconventional director is back with yet another of his unusual stories with Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. The psychological thriller is R Balki’s debut in the genre of blood and kills. It takes the legendary directors Guru Dutt's last film Kagaaz ke phool as a reference and takes a sensitive stance to depict the pain of an artist who suffers from wrong criticism.

The recently released trailer of the film gained a thrilling response from the fans as it exuded a retro vibe surrounding the suspense thriller. It's an incredible masterpiece in today's Cinema and the audience already expressed their eagerness to watch it. A thriller of global significance, the movie is conceptually touted as the first of its kind in the world. R Balki releases the first song of the psychological thriller 'Gaya Gaya Gaya' and it essentially gives us a twist of romance and thrill. While the music and the duo - Dulqer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanvantary are seen giving a romantic layering to the song, the recurring flashes of the murder mysteries during the video keep the thrilling vibe unspoiled. The song comes from the incredible direction of Music Director Amit Trivedi and is woven by lyricist Swanand Kirkire. The composition is recorded in the melodious voices of Rupali Moghe and Shashwat Singh, and perfectly compliments the essence of the mentally stimulating movie.