Chup: Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan starrer to release on 23rd September 2022

Sunny Deol, on Thursday, unveiled the release date of his upcoming psychological thriller film, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, which also stars Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. It is directed by R Balki, who is known for helming movies like Cheeni Kum, Ki & Ka, Shamitabh, Padman, and Paa. The film is R Balki's 'ode' to the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, who died at the age of 39 on October 10, 1964. Now, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is scheduled to release on 23rd September 2022.

Earlier today, Sunny Deol also shared a motion poster from Chup: Revenge Of The Artist featuring Dulquer with the latter singing ‘Sar Jo Tera Chakraye’ song in the background. The movie is directed by R Balki and Produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada, and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen, and Rishi Virmani. This film marks the return of Sunny Deol after his 2019 film Blank and Dulquer's return to Hindi cinema after his 2019 film, The Zoya Factor.

Check out Chup's poster:

Talking about the movie, R Balki said: "Chup is special for more than one reason. For me, the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don’t think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan’s and Chup has his touch!!! ‘ On Guru Dutt's birth anniversary, the makers had unveiled the teaser of Chup.

