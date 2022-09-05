Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol is on chase to find serial killer targetting film critics in Dulquer Salmaan starrer

The trailer of Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary starrer Chup: Revenge Of The Artist has been finally released today. It has created quite a buzz across the country. The film is directed by R Balki, who is known for helming movies like Cheeni Kum, Ki & Ka, Shamitabh, Padman, and Paa. From the mysterious motion picture to having Amitabh Bachchan’s original score in the movie, the film has garnered a lot of curiosity and anticipation amongst fans.

The film is a homage to filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. Sunny essays the role of police, who is trying to track down a serial killer who targets film critics. Dulquer and Shreya also impress their fans with their fresh chemistry. Meanwhile, the film was announced on the death anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt last year. Guru Dutt was known for his performances in films like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

Check out Chup trailer:

Talking about the film, Sunny Deol said “It is a very thrilling story. It was a very interesting shoot for me personally. Balki’s vision for this story was so crystal clear that the film seemed to have its own pace during shooting." Dulquer Salmaan added “I have done different films in my career, however, this one really hits it out of the park in terms of the character and its story. It feels like you're looking into someone’s inner workings and the character I play is especially unique so it was an altogether new experience for me”

Chup is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada, and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen, and Rishi Virmani.

Meanwhile, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is slated to release on September 23, 2022.

