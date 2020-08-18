Churails: ZEE5 Original show delivers a masterclass on treating women centric series with realism

ZEE5 Original premiered Churails recently. The Pakistani drama sees Sarwat Gilani, Yasra Rizvi, Nimra Bucha and Meher Bano tell the progressive story of four women who take on the role of detectives and announce - Mard Ko Dard Hoga.

Gone are the days when the anthem was "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota." Churails has now given women across the globe a new slogan: Mard Ko Dard Hoga. The new Pakistani show has dropped on Zee5 and has everyone's attention for all the right reasons. The drama revolves around four self-proclaimed Churails: Sara (Sarwat Gilani), Jugnu (Yasra Rizvi), Batul (Nimra Bucha) and Zubaida (Meher Bano). The bigshot Sara catches her husband cheating, wedding planner Jugnu finds herself doomed when a mishap ruins a wedding she organised, Batul is a jail veteran and Zubaida whose passion is boxing & just wants to break free.

Their respective miseries bring these women together under one roof and result in the formation of a secret detective agency. With the aim to help women unravel the naqaab of the men in their lives, these burka-clad women step out to save the day, true Charlie's Angels style. However, an unfortunate turn in business lands the women in trouble. While we are not going to give away the intriguing plot, we will focus on the fact that this show delivers a great example of how women-centric series and movies should be treated.

Let's get real!

We've seen enough content exploring the women-centric theme. While some have managed to draw attention, many continue to appear superficial. However, Churails treats the theme as it is with no sugar-coating, no glossy paper to wrap our problems in. It is as raw as it could get. Although the lead and the supporting characters are wildly different from each other, they seem extremely relatable. There are moments, for example during Zubaida's fight with her family when the brother rats her out, which feels like an experience you've witnessed first hand.

Churails on the loose

As the title suggests, women are subjected to various name-calling. Churail is among the most common ones. Director Asim Abbasi turns the tables on the tag and turns it into something to take pride in. There "Churails" are helping clean-up mess that society has swept under the rugs. They invite you into their provocative world to break every prejudice that society has created against women.

Feminism doesn't need banners

There are numerous shows that tackle feminism in their own ways. While every series has done a great job at bringing the spotlight on the subject, Churails deals with it in a non-traditional way. Instead of screaming feminism in your face, it swiftly intertwines the subject with issues of domestic violence, cheating husbands, suppressed wives and more. It leaves you, as a viewer, to make your own takeaway. For example, there is a scene where Jugnu meets the detective agency's first client that worships her husband and blames his secretary for trying to make a move on him. However, it turns out, it was the other way around. Not once do we hear Jugnu or the other women comment on the husband. However, as a viewer, you get the point.

Female friendships

Not all female friendships are about heading out shopping, exchanging sob tails and drinking wine over dinner. Many female friendships involve cheerleading, unsaid support and always having their girl gang's back. Churails serves many such instances in every episode.

Apart from approaching several sensitive issues with great panache and maturity, ZEE5's Churails presents freshly progressive content without exploiting the issue with unnecessary hoops of drama and exploitation. While there are a few hiccups on the way, the series leaves you hooked in a matter of few minutes. Instead of transcending into parallel tangents, the Cake director focuses on telling the story of their current scenario while providing enough supporting stories to chew on. The cinematography perfectly balances the gorgeous streets of Pakistan and not holding back on painting a bloody picture. To top it off, the blend of Bollywood music doubling up as background score acts as the satin bow on this package.

