UP Cinema Exhibitors Federation say cinema halls won't reopen unless State calls off weekend & night curfew

Cinema halls and multiplexes will not reopen in the state even though the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed them to reopen from July 5.
The UP Cinema Exhibitors Federation had earlier said that cinema halls and multiplexes would reopen from July 9 but the decision has now been changed.

Federation president, Ashish Agarwal, said, "There is no point in reopening cinema halls -- single screen and multiplexes -- from Friday because the weekend closure on Saturday and Sunday continues. Most families watch films on weekends because it is a holiday for all. Moreover, the night curfew that begins from 9 p.m. means that we cannot run night shows. In such a situation, there is no point in reopening halls to empty shows."

Cinema and multiplex owners want the state government to call off weekend curfew and also night curfew since Covid cases are now negligible.

The Federation said that unless restrictions are removed, they would not want to reopen theatres.

Meanwhile, a multiplex manager in Lucknow said, "In any case there are no new films releasing at the moment so business is going to be low. These restrictions will further dent business. Unless cinema halls are allowed to run through the week, the new films will not be released. After all, who wants to release films on 20 per cent business."

