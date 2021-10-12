Cinema Halls: Maharashtra government allows 50% occupancy; Here are the official guidelines & SOPs

Major relief to the multiplex and single screen owners in Maharashtra as the government has allowed the reopening of cinema halls in the state from October 22. The government has allowed for a maximum of 50% occupancy in the cinema halls. The ministry has issued important guidelines standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed in cinema halls. According to the release, no films shall be screened in containment zones and all staff and viewers will have to follow measures.

General cinema guidelines include:

Adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet to ba followed outside the auditoriums. common areas and waiting areas at all times.

Use of face covers/masks covering bath nose & mouth to be made mandatory at all times.

Availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises.

Respiratory etiquettes are to be strictly followed. This Involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief / flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.

Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

Aarogya Sefu App showing safe status shall be mandatory for all visitors or the alternative visitors can show final Covid Vaccination Certificate.

Guidelines for entry and exit points:

Thermal screening of visitors/staff is to be carried out at entry points.

Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises.

Provisions for hand sanitization should be made available at all entry

points and in work areas.

Designated queue markers shall be made available for the entry-end exit of the audience from the auditorium and the premises.

The Exit should be done in a staggered row-wise manner to avoid ctmd

g.

Sufficient t›me interval between successive screenings on a single screen as well as on various screens in a multiplex shall be provided to ensure row-wise staggered entry and exit of the audience.

Guidelines for seating arrangements:

The occupancy of the cinemas/theatres/multiplexes shall not be more than 50 percent of their total seating capacity.

Seating arrangement inside the auditorium of the cinemas/theatres/multiplexer to be made in such a way that adequate physical distancing is maintained.

Seats that are "Nat to be Occupied" shall be marked as such during booking (for both online booking and at the box office sale of tickets).

For more information on the guidelines, visit the official website of the Maharashtra government.

