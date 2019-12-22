Cinematographer Ramchandra Babu passes away at 72

Ace cinematographer Ramachandra Babu passed away at a state-run hospital here on Saturday, according to film industry sources. He was 72.
In a career spanning close to four decades, he cranked the camera for over 130 films -- mostly in Malayalam, although he worked in other South Indian languages, too.

A product of FTII Pune, Babu worked with legendary Malayalam filmmakers such as John Abraham, IV Sasi, Bharathan, Maniratnam, and Sasikumar to name a few.

He has won four Kerala State Film Awards.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while condoling the death of the master craftsman, recalled Babu as a legend of his own by reigning supreme during a long period in his career.

IANS

