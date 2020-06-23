CINTAA & FWICE issue press release for changes in payment terms & working system post resuming of shoots

As the entertainment industry is gearing up for shootings schedules, a press release has been released by FWICE and CINTAA with a fresh set of guidelines and demands.

The production processes, shooting schedules, and all other related works of the entertainment industry have been put to a halt since 19th March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 crisis. However, the government has finally granted permission to resume the shooting schedules of films, TV shows, and web shows. In the midst of all this, the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have released a joint press release related to the same.

As revealed in the press release itself, it has been issued owing to the complaints of misguidance and unrest among members who have been called by the producers for the shoot even before it has been resumed. The two organizations have now called for some immediate changes in the working system as well as payment terms of the members before the resuming of shooting schedules. Among the prioritized demands is the clearing of all outstanding payment dues prior to the resumption of shoots.

A few other points that have been highlighted along with the same include an 8-hour shift per day, daily payments, mandatory weekly holidays, following health and safety protocols including life insurance, deployment of an ambulance, no pay cuts or discounts and no replacement of actors or other members who refuse to give discounts on emoluments. Apart from that, the producers are asked to pay contractual employees in every 30 days. Moreover, any sort of conveyance should also be settled by the end of the day as per the press release.

