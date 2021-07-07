CINTAA pays a heartfelt homage to Dilip Kumar: Vacuum created now is hard to be refilled

As Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 today, CINTAA paid a tribute to the legendary actor and stated that he is going to live in everyone’s heart forever.

Dilip Kumar’s unfortunate demise has come as a shock not just to his family or the film industry but to the entire nation. The actor has been one of the most iconic stars the Indian cinema has ever witnessed and his demise has created an unfillable void in the industry. Ever since the news of his demise surfaced, social media has been abuzz with posts condoling the demise of the legendary actor. And now, Cine & TV Artists' Association (CINTAA) has also paid a tribute to the late actor.

Releasing a statement about the same, CINTAA hailed Dilip Kumar for his body of work and emphasized that the 'first Khan' of Bollywood will continue to live in their hearts forever. The statement read as: “We have woken this morning to the most grief-stricken news that our beloved Dilip Saab is no more. Wish he was alive for few more years to achieve the much deserved centenary mark, but Gods will was otherwise. His body may have left us but his body of work will remain immortal. An institution by himself he enthralled the audiences, world over, through many generations. Though he was symbolized as a tragedy king in reel life, in reality he was an epitome of humanity who only wished happiness to everyone. Vacuum created now is hard to be refilled.”

The statement further read, “A legendary actor par excellence, his professional and personal philanthropic contributions to the fraternity is beyond any quantum of measurements. Recipient of many awards including the 1st Filmfare & the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke. We are sure his cherished award would have been the immense love & affection he received from millions. A well-crafted journey spanning many decades, he truly loved his craft of being an ACTOR FIRST. For us at CINTAA & CAWT, the sadness is indomitable even to express through our words. His contribution to our association & Trust was extremely noteworthy and his voice, wisdom & opinions truly mattered to us. His unparalleled virtue was that he always embraced the spirit of brotherhood. A teacher and a true master. As we now pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace, we express our heartfelt condolences to his family and Saira ji in particular. We aren't saying adieu because Dilip Saab will stay in our hearts forever".

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai today in the presence of close family members. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Subhash Ghai were also spotted at the late actor’s funeral.

