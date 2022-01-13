Cirkus: Here's why Pooja Hegde calls Ranveer Singh an ‘entertaining guy’

Ranveer Singh is going to have a rocking 2022 when it comes to the professional front. One of the actor’s most-anticipated movies of 2022 is going to be his collaboration with Rohit Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde for Cirkus. This film is going to be an official adaptation of the 1982 movie Angoor and a lot has been spoken about the release date of the film. Now in a recent interview, South sensation Pooja Hegde has opened up about her experience on the sets and more.

Talking to Indiatoday.com. Pooja Hegde revealed details of her experience on the sets with Ranveer and Rohit. When asked about her experience on the sets of Cirkus, Pooja said, "It has been a fun set I would say, with Ranveer and Rohit sir. It's a comedy so they have a very good bonding because now it's like their third film together and it's been great." Showering praise on the Lootera actor, she said, "I was always entertained on sets, Ranveer is a very entertaining guy."

The film has been co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and T-Series and features Ranveer Singh in a double role. The film also stars Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee among others.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has a lot of exciting projects in hand and one of them is Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt. Whereas, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Pan-India film with Prabhas ‘Radhe Shyam’.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra after Karan Johar’s next