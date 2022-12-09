Cirkus: Ranveer Singh drops ‘pink and red hearts’ as he exudes love for wifey Deepika Padukone
The makers of Cirkus released the first track from the film titled Current Laga Re’ on Thursday featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.
The makers of Cirkus raised the momentum of energy amongst fans ahead of the film’s release. On Thursday, the first song of Cirkus was unveiled wherein Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starred in pivotal roles. Soon after its release, it took the internet by storm and has now garnered over 20 million views. In the song, the chemistry between Deepika and Ranveer is clearly visible and it is surely being loved by many.
Ranveer Singh exudes love for wifey Deepika Padukone
During the promotion of their upcoming film Cirkus on Thursday, Deepika Padukone looked electrifying in her pink ensemble. She aced her look by flashing her million-dollar smile as posed comfortably along with her husband Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer has taken this development to Instagram and shared a picture of himself standing tall and comfortable along with his wife Deepika Padukone. In this picture, he attached the song ‘Current Laga Re’. Adding up in the frame, he also exuded love by showering pink hearts and a red heart-eyed emoticon for the Piku actor.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
About Cirkus
Cirkus is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed and produced by Rohit Shetty. The film is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Productionz and T-Series. In the film, Ranveer Singh is playing dual roles alongside actors Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. The film also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance.
