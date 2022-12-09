Cirkus: Ranveer Singh drops ‘pink and red hearts’ as he exudes love for wifey Deepika Padukone

The makers of Cirkus raised the momentum of energy amongst fans ahead of the film’s release. On Thursday, the first song of Cirkus was unveiled wherein Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starred in pivotal roles. Soon after its release, it took the internet by storm and has now garnered over 20 million views. In the song, the chemistry between Deepika and Ranveer is clearly visible and it is surely being loved by many.

During the promotion of their upcoming film Cirkus on Thursday, Deepika Padukone looked electrifying in her pink ensemble. She aced her look by flashing her million-dollar smile as posed comfortably along with her husband Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer has taken this development to Instagram and shared a picture of himself standing tall and comfortable along with his wife Deepika Padukone. In this picture, he attached the song ‘Current Laga Re’. Adding up in the frame, he also exuded love by showering pink hearts and a red heart-eyed emoticon for the Piku actor.

Have a look at the glimpses here.