Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and others recreate Eena Meena Deeka: ‘Madness has begun’-VIDEO

Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. In the past week, the makers shared glimpses, posters, and fun video clips featuring the cast of Cirkus, further piquing the interest of viewers. Now, the trailer of Cirkus is finally set to release today at 1.30 pm. Ahead of the trailer launch, the cast of Cirkus, dressed in red outfits, were seen having a great time together as they recreated the popular song Eena Meena Deeka.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, the cast of Cirkus also includes Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. A video shared by Jacqueline on Instagram shows the entire team decked up in red outfits as they groove to the popular song Eena Meena Deeka. In her caption, Jacqueline wrote, “TRAILER OUT AT 1 30pm TODAY!! Madness has begun!! #cirkusthischristmas @itsrohitshetty @tseriesfilms.” The video has further amped up the excitement ahead of the trailer release! Check out the video below.

Cirkus trailer

The trailer of Cirkus will release at 1.30 pm today. Pinkvilla got a chance to watch the highly-anticipated trailer before its release and the 3 minutes 47 seconds trailer is sure to take you back to Rohit Shetty’s comedies including Golmaal, All The Best, and Bol Bachchan.

About Cirkus

Cirkus marks Ranveer Singh’s third collaboration with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Ranveer Singh has a double role in the movie. It is loosely inspired by the Gulzar-Sanjeev Kumar movie Angoor, which in turn is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. It is slated for a Christmas release, and will hit the theatres on 23 December 2022.