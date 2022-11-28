Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde announce the trailer’s release date in a fun video

Rohit Shetty is back with yet another film of his to entertain all his fans. This time he is collaborating with Ranveer Singh yet again to bring the story of Cirkus on the silver screen. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. Just a couple of days ago, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to share a video where he made us meet his Cirkus family and now yet another video of the entire cast announcing the trailer’s release date is out and we bet it will release the excitement levels of all the fans. Cirkus team announces release date of the trailer

The video begins with the entire team of Cirkus sitting together. All of them go on to talk about the 60s era and how the time was very simple. Double Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and others look love;y as they talk in turns. Finally, they announce that the trailer of the film will be out on December 2. We bet you would not be able to wait for the trailer of the film as everything already looks so exciting. Sharing this video, Ranveer wrote, “Welcome to our world! Trailer coming out on 2nd December!.” Check out the video:

About Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus Cirkus is loosely inspired by movies and plays such as Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar, Bhranti Bilas, which were adapted from William Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy Of Effors’. Cirkus is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022, coinciding with Christmas Eve. A few days ago, Ranveer wrapped up the shooting of Cirkus, and posted a picture with Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma and others. He wrote, “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha!”

