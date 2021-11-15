Cirkus: Rohit Shetty opens up on ‘fabulous’ Ranveer Singh: He is a great guy & a complete actor

Rohit Shetty’s latest release ‘Sooryavanshi’ has become the latest blockbuster of the season. Rohit has several other films lined up including ‘Cirkus’ which is spearheaded by Ranveer Singh and also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in leading parts. Post-Cirkus, Rohit will start working on Singham 3 led by Ajay Devgn. As the maker hinted at the end of Sooryavanshi, Singham will head to Kashmir in the third installment of the blockbuster franchise. Rohit has collaborated with Ranveer Singh three times consecutively in films including Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Cirkus.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Rohit spoke about completing the last schedule of Cirkus and said, “Cirkus' is a very different film, and has a lot of special effects. We will be going to Ooty to complete the film, and then will plan for the release.” He added, “Ranveer is a fabulous actor and is like my brother; we have mutual respect and love for each other. He is a great guy and a complete actor. He can do a 'Lootere' can also play Simmba and Bajirao. He is a fabulous actor of our generation.” Speaking about the release date of the film, Rohit said, “It is a sweet film and it is going to take six-eight months to release the film”.

Rohit also spoke about Singham 3 and said, “It has been a long time that the audience has seen a 'Singham' film, so I will start working on it. I have yet to start writing for the film and I really don’t know right now.”

