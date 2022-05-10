Cirkus: Rohit Shetty shares first poster of Ranveer Singh starrer; Announces Christmas 2022 release.

Blockbuster director Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Cirkus will have a Christmas release worldwide. The big-ticket entertainer starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a bevy of celebrated actors will hit the big screen worldwide on 23 December 2022, just in time for the Christmas holidays. The director took to his social media to announce the release date of this much awaited film.

Commenting on the announcement, Rohit Shetty said, "Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There’s no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in cinemas everywhere." Taking to Instagram, the film's cast, also shared the first official poster. Ranveer told his fans, "#CirkusThisChristmas," while Jacqueline posted, "Here is our much awaited first look of our movie #Cirkus ! Releasing on Christmas, December 2022!"

Rohit Shetty wrote a note for his fans as he said, "It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... ONCE AGAIN! Golmaal released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today! 'Cirkus' is a christmas gift for you and your family!

Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!!

Take a look at Cirkus' first look below:

Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series presents Cirkus produced and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to release globally on 23 December 2022. For now, Ranveer is focusing his energies on the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar which hits theatres this weekend on 13 May.

