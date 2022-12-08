Cirkus Song Current Laga Re: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone rule the dance floor in energetic number

Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus is just a few days away from its release. The film is slated to release on December 23, 2022. The Rohit Shetty directorial features an impressive cast that includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others. Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The trailer was released a few days back and it has already created a buzz among the audience. However, the icing on the cake was Deepika Padukone's cameo, which is from a dance number with Ranveer.

Now, finally, the makers have unveiled the much-anticipated song of Deepika and Ranveer's dance number titled Current Laga Re. It's an upbeat track with impressive dancing prowess. The Om Shanti Om actress can be seen dressed in a bright pink and green ethnic look, while the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor wore an all-black outfit. Deepika is seen matching Ranveer every step of the way as they give an electrifying dance performance in Current Laga Re. The song is sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Lijo George and Jonita Gandhi and is composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty's reunion

Meanwhile, Cirkus marks the reunion of Rohit and Deepika after almost a decade. The director worked with the actress in Chennai Express, which was released in 2013 and also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Cirkus is Ranveer Singh's third collaborative project with Rohit Shetty. The duo first worked together in the 2018 film Simmba and the 2021 film Sooryavanshi.

About Cirkus

The film features Ranveer Singh in a double role and the story of Cirkus takes place in the 1960s. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, and T-Series. Meanwhile, the music of Cirkus is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Badshah and Lijo George-DJ Chetas.