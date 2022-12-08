Cirkus song Current Laga Re: Ranveer Singh feels one can do drama, thriller but comedy is something else

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next release Cirkus. The comedy-drama is directed by Rohit Shetty and the cast includes Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee in important roles. Today, the team has released the first song from the film ‘Current Laga Re’ starring Ranveer and Deepika Padukone. The song has already created a lot of buzz on social media. However, during the song launch event, the lead actor talked about doing comedy films. To note, the film is releasing on December 23.

Comedy is a different genre:

During the media interaction, Ranveer said, “If you can crack comedy as an artist, then you have cracked a different dimension. You can do drama, thriller, and every genre, but comedy is something else.” He also praised his wife Deepika and revealed which role is his favourite one. “Deepika’s best performance for me is Mennama from Chennai Express. She has done so many great films, but this one is just special. I can't wait for Rohit Shetty and Deepika to team up on a feature film,” the 83 actor added.