Cirkus song Sun Zara out: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline and Pooja starrer soulful melody will win your hearts
Cirkus is slated to release on December 23 and it is as reported based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.
Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hedge starrer Cirkus have been grabbing eyeballs since the trailer has released. The comedy entertainer has been loved by fans. And today the makers will be releasing the second song of the film titled ‘Sun Zara’. The song teaser was shared by Ranveer yesterday on his social handle. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is releasing on December 23. The cast ensemble also includes Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.
Sun Zara out
The video begins with glimpses of Jacqueline and Pooja. Ranveer is seen romancing both the girls in the song. With beautiful tea estate views in the backdrop, the song feels very romantic and melodious. Jacqueline is seen in a red top and brown skirt, dancing with Ranveer in the street, and Pooja is seen in a yellow saree, as she is wooed by Ranveer at a tea plantation.
Listen to the song here:
Cirkus trailer
The trailer features Ranveer Singh in a double role. The trailer begins with a circus scene, where Ranveer Singh aka "Electric Man" is performing one of his tricks. The trick goes wrong causing him to travel back in time to the 60s. He is mistaken for an electric man (his doppelganger). In one of the song Current Laga Re, Deepika Padukone is also seen. As reported the film is on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.
Ranveer Singh’s work front:
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. It will hit the theatres on April 28 next year.
