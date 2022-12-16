Cirkus song Sun Zara out: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline and Pooja starrer soulful melody will win your hearts

Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hedge starrer Cirkus have been grabbing eyeballs since the trailer has released. The comedy entertainer has been loved by fans. And today the makers will be releasing the second song of the film titled ‘Sun Zara’. The song teaser was shared by Ranveer yesterday on his social handle. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is releasing on December 23. The cast ensemble also includes Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

Sun Zara out

The video begins with glimpses of Jacqueline and Pooja. Ranveer is seen romancing both the girls in the song. With beautiful tea estate views in the backdrop, the song feels very romantic and melodious. Jacqueline is seen in a red top and brown skirt, dancing with Ranveer in the street, and Pooja is seen in a yellow saree, as she is wooed by Ranveer at a tea plantation.