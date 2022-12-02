Cirkus trailer: Deepika Padukone makes special appearance with Ranveer Singh; Her ‘wink’ leaves fans in frenzy
Deepika Padukone has a cameo in Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus, and the trailer gives us a glimpse of her dance number with Ranveer. Needless to say, fans were pleasantly surprised to see her!
Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus has created quite a buzz ever since it was announced. This film marks Ranveer Singh’s third collaboration with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi, and fans have been super-excited about the film. Ahead of the trailer, the makers further piqued the viewers’ curiosity by sharing the film’s posters, and short video clips on social media. Now, the trailer of Cirkus has finally released! And guess what? Deepika Padukone has a brief appearance at the end of the trailer!
Deepika Padukone’s cameo in Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus
Reports about Deepika Padukone’s cameo in Cirkus had been floating for a long time. Her cameo appearance has now been confirmed. Toward the end of the trailer, we can see Deepika and Ranveer in one frame as they dance their hearts out to the song 'Current laga re' from the film. She can be seen decked in a bright pink ethnic look, nailing every single dance move. The actress’ entry was spectacular and she can be seen winking, before breaking into a dance. Her ‘wink’ has sent fans into a meltdown.
Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen at the airport in an orange outfit. A video shared by the paparazzi shows the photographers asking her about Cirkus trailer, and in response, Deepika simply winked. Now, fans on Twitter have pointed out that Deepika’s wink was a hint of her cameo appearance in Cirkus trailer. One fan wrote, “THE WINK WAS A HINTTTTTT #CirkusTrailer,” while another commented, “OMGGGGG DP IS IN IT!!! I'M SO HAPPY #CirkusTrailer #DeepikaPadukone.”
About Cirkus
Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. It is loosely inspired by the Gulzar-Sanjeev Kumar movie Angoor, which is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. The movie will hit the theatres on 23 December 2022.
