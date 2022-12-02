Cirkus Trailer Launch- Ranveer Singh praises 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan: We all have become actors because of him

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Cirkus. It is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in key roles. The trailer of the Rohit Shetty directorial was unveiled today at an event and Deepika Padukone's special dance number with Ranveer surprised the fans. During the trailer launch event, Ranveer was seen interacting with the media. He also spoke about superstar Shah Rukh Khan and was all praises for him.

While speaking to the media at the launch event, Ranveer went on to call Shah Rukh his 'idol'. King Khan started off his acting journey with a television show titled Circus which also starred Makarand Deshpande, Pavan Malhotra, Renuka Shahane and others. When Ranveer was questioned about if he was following the same path as SRK, he was seen showering love on the superstar. Ranveer shared, "Shah Rukh Khan is the king since years now and we have all become an actor because of him. He is my idol and his contribution to the industry is one of a kind. If I achieve even a little of what he did, it would be a big thing."

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh is all set to return to the big screen after five years. He will be seen in Pathaan with Deepika and John Abraham. The film is slated to hit theatres on 25th January 2023. Ahead of the trailer, the makers are planning to release two songs from the film. Apart from this, he also has Jawan with Nayanthara and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Apart from Cirkus, Ranveer has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. He is also a part of Shankar's next project.