Cirkus Trailer: No flying cars but flying men along with an electrifying Ranveer Singh and lot of golmaal

Finally, the day is here when fans are going to get an entry ticket into the world of Ranveer Singh and his Cirkus family. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma among others. The period comedy film is directed and produced by Rohit Shetty . The teaser for Cirkus had been released a while ago, where it was revealed that the story would take place in the 1960s. Now, as promised the trailer of Cirkus is out and we bet your excitement levels are going to rise to the next level.

The trailer will give you a typical Rohit Shetty film feel. This time we get to see men flying in the air instead of cars. Amidst the backdrop of Cirkus, Rohit Shetty has created a world of the 60s. Ranveer Singh appears to be a popular face of the Cirkus who has the power of electricity. The confusion begins when his clone arrives in the city. Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde too sport retro look and appear to be fun. With certain characters from the Golmaal franchise, you will also get to see Deepika Padukone’s cameo and we bet that will surely get you all excited.

As always Ranveer has done what you expect him to be. We must say, Rohit has shown a new shade of the Bajirao Mastani actor in Cirkus. Apart from that, the trailer has many surprises that people will know once the trailer is unveiled tomorrow. Despite being a 3 mins 47 seconds trailer, it does not give away the story of the film and the elements in the trailer will leave the audience surprised.

Cirkus release date

Meanwhile, Cirkus is inspired by Gulzar-Sanjeev Kumar movie Angoor, which in turn is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. It is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022, coinciding with Christmas Eve.