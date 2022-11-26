Cirkus: Unleash the madness with Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and others in new posters

Ever since Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus was announced fans have been waiting for the film’s release. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, and it marks his third collaboration with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Cirkus also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. The trailer of the film will release next week, and ahead of the trailer release, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to share new posters of the film. Ranveer Singh shared new posters of Cirkus

In the first poster, we can see Ranveer Singh in all-black attire with his arms spread. Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde stand beside him. Right above Ranveer, we can see another Ranveer with a goofy face. The poster is quite colourful and looks fabulous. In the next poster, we can see Ranveer giving an electric shock to another Ranveer and Jacqueline and Pooja look shocked. Sharing these posters, Ranveer wrote, “DOUBLE MADNESS!! CHRISTMAS MANAO APNI FAMILY KE SAATH!!,” Check out the posters:

About Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus Cirkus is loosely inspired by movies and plays such as Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar, Bhranti Bilas, which were adapted from William Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy Of Effors’. Cirkus is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022, coinciding with Christmas Eve. A few days ago, Ranveer wrapped up the shooting of Cirkus, and posted a picture with Rohit Shetty, Varun Sharma and others. He wrote, “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha!”

ALSO READ: Meet Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus family’ feat Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and others; VIDEO