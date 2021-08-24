CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at the airport in trouble; Report

Recently, a CISF officer’s video stopping Bollywood actor at the airport had gone viral and now the report has come in that he is in trouble. According to reports, his mobile phone has been seized for speaking to a media organisation based out of Odisha. The actor was heading to Russia for the shooting of his upcoming next film Tiger 3. Netizens had hailed the officer for following his duty. The video was trending on the social media.

As reported in The New Indian Express, the mobile phone of the officer was seized as he interacted with the media and it is a breach of protocol. In a video, the actor was seen reaching the airport. He reaches the entrance of the airport and was stopped by the CISF personnel for the completion of his security clearance. One of the users had commented, “I am not a fan of Salman bt mujhe sbse aacha tb laga jb CISF Sub Inspector ne roka Salman ko...Salute him for doing his duty.”

Another had commented, “Loved the way the CISF guy stopped him from entering …” Later, was also seen at the airport as she was also heading to Russia.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Guns Of North and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali next year. He had announced the film in a workout post and claimed he is prepping for Tiger 3. This will be the third film in installment. It is reported that the actor has gone to Russia for three months.

