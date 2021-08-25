CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan rewarded for 'exemplary professionalism'

Bollywood actor always makes headlines and recently when he was stopped at the airport by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, the video has been trending. The CISF officer had asked Salman Khan to follow security protocols at the Mumbai airport. He was hailed for performing his duty. But then the report came in that he was in trouble, but the headquarters has clarified that and he has not been penalised but rewarded. The CISF Twitter handle has tweeted that the officer was ‘suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism’.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, CISF wrote, “The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs.” It is worth mentioning here that on August 20, a video showed Salman Khan arriving at the airport. As he headed towards the airport terminal, the CISF officer stopped him and asked for him to first get clearance from the security checkpoint.

Some reports claimed that his phone had been seized to prevent him from talking to the media. One of the fans commented on the tweet, “A very big Salute to CISF Jawan Somnath Mohanty and thank you to @CISFHQrs for clearing people’s misunderstandings and hope you will take action on those news media who reports wrong news and misguide common people.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 24, 2021

Salman Khan is in Russia currently shooting for Tiger 3 with . They have been sharing a lot of pictures on social media. The lead actress also shared picture and video on her Instagram handle. This will be the third installment in the Tiger film franchise.

Also Read: CISF officer who stopped Salman Khan at the airport in trouble; Report