Citadel: Honey Bunny: Janhvi Kapoor sends love to Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu for their upcoming show; ‘They have killed it’

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's highly anticipated show, Citadel: Honey Bunny, is set to premiere on November 7, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. Excitement has been building with the release of teasers and trailers, and now Dhawan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar co-star, actress Janhvi Kapoor, has praised the duo, saying, “They’ve killed it.”

In a chat with Instant Bollywood, Kapoor was asked how she liked Varun's Citadel. She responded, "I think it’s amazing. I think he and Samantha have absolutely killed it, and I hope that whatever they do, they always find success because they are so hardworking and talented. As for Honey Bunny, it looks great!"

For those unaware, Janhvi and Varun share a close bond and they first teamed up in Bawaal (2023), where they played a couple dealing with the ups and downs of love amidst a backdrop of history and travel.

Their performances brought a fresh perspective to the film, blending romance and drama with impactful storytelling.

Meanwhile, talking about Varun and Sam's upcoming show Citadel: Honey Bunny, The trailer shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Honey, a character with a young daughter named Nadia. She shares stories from her past life as a spy with her daughter.

Through flashbacks, we see her encounter with Varun Dhawan’s character, Bunny, who brings her into a secret agency, dedicated to preserving peace. While a mission creates a rift between them, destiny reunites them years later, setting the stage for an intriguing storyline.

The Indian spinoff of Citadel, Citadel: Honey Bunny, follows a storyline similar to the original series, in which Priyanka Chopra stars as Nadia.

According to the official description, Bunny, a stuntman, involves Honey, an actress facing challenges in her career, in a side job that unexpectedly throws them into a dangerous world of espionage, action, and betrayal.

Years down the line, the troubles from their past catch up with them, compelling Honey and Bunny to reunite to safeguard their daughter, Nadia.

Under the direction of Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny is developed by Sita R. Menon and produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios.

Executive producers include The Russo Brothers' AGBO alongside Raj & DK. The series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

