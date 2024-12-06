Citadel: Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer bags nomination at Critics Choice Awards; actress says ‘what a biggie’
The spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has earned a nomination at the prestigious Critics Choice Awards.
Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spinoff in the Citadel Universe, was released just last month, in November 2024. The Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer series has already bagged a prestigious honor. The spy show has secured a nomination at the Critics Choice Awards. The lead actress couldn’t contain her excitement and called it a ‘biggie.’
The television nominees of the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on December 5, 2024. Citadel: Honey Bunny has been nominated in the Best Foreign Language Series category. The show will compete with Acapulco, La Máquina, The Law According to Lidia Poët, My Brilliant Friend, Pachinko, Senna, and Squid Game. The winners will be revealed at the ceremony on January 12, 2025, in Los Angeles.
The team of Citadel: Honey Bunny shared their happiness about this recognition on their social media. Executive producers The Russo Brothers took to their Instagram Stories and said, “Major congrats to the entire Citadel: Honey Bunny team.”
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated, “How cool is this (smiling face with hearts emoji) #BestForeignLanguageSeries.”
Director duo Raj & DK posted about the nomination on their Instagram handle. They wrote, “This is incredible! So excited to be nominated for the prestigious Critics Choice Awards!” Resharing their post on her stories, Samantha exclaimed, “First International recognition and what a biggie (firecracker emoji).”
Check out the stories!
The cast of Citadel: Honey Bunny includes Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.
The series is about stuntman Bunny, who meets a struggling actress, Honey, and recruits her into a secret spy agency. They fall out and cross each other’s paths years later. The couple has to go to great lengths to protect their young daughter, Nadia.
Directed by Raj & DK, the series is developed by Sita R. Menon. It is produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios. Executively produced by The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Raj & DK, all episodes of Citadel: Honey Bunny can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. The show has received a lot of acclaim for its performances and action.
ALSO READ: Agni Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher starrer thriller