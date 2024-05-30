Citadel: Honey Bunny's Varun Dhawan gets 'surprised on set' by his ‘blockbuster directors’ Raj and DK; see PIC

Back in the winter of 2022, the popular Russo brothers announced the Indian spin-off of their popular television series Citadel. Titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, the yet-to-be-released series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead under the direction of Raj & DK. Varun has now shared a pic on his social admitting that he recently got surprised by the filmmaker duo on his set.

Varun Dhawan shares pics with his Citadel directors Raj & DK

Citadel: Honey Bunny will mark Varun Dhawan’s first collaboration with the seasoned directors and they have already completed shooting for the project. The Bhediya actor took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with them and wrote alongside, “was surprised on set today by my blockbuster directors’. See the pic here:-

When Varun Dhawan shared his experience of working with Raj & DK

During the first look release event of the series, Varun revealed that he wanted to work with Raj & DK after watching The Family Man's second season which also starred Samantha. “I picked up the call and asked them ‘How can I collaborate with you’,” Dhawan recalled, adding that the directors informed him that they were already cooking something. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about Citadel: Honey Bunny

The initial look at the series set in the 1990s was accompanied by the song Raat Baaqi and showcased Varun and Samantha battling foes. According to the makers, the Indian Citadel is weaved around the narrative that “fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s”.

Advertisement

Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher among others. Written by Raj & DK along with Sita Menon, the show is being bankrolled by D2R Films Production.

Originally developed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Citadel first aired its American version featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. Its Italian version titled Citadel: Diana will also arrive this year only. The dates of both Indian and Italian spin-offs are yet to be announced.

On the work front, Varun will also be seen in Baby John and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan's video of jamming session with his furry friend Joey is every pet parent ever; WATCH