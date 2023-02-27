Citadel: Priyanka Chopra fights, stuns as action queen in FIRST LOOK; Rajkummar Rao and netizens are impressed

Actress Priyanka Chopra , who has always managed to impress the audience with her acting chops, is all set to be seen in the Russo Brothers' science fiction drama television series titled Citadel. It is one of the most awaited series which also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in important roles. On Monday evening, Priyanka finally shared the first look of the series and it has got netizens quite excited.

Priyanka took to Instagram and dropped a bunch of stills from Citadel. In the first picture, she is looking absolutely stunning in a pink dress while holding a gun. The other still shows her in an action avatar. Priyanka's different looks in the stills have doubled everyone's excitement. Along with the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "First look at @citadelonprime." Have a look:

Soon after Priyanka shared the pictures, netizens were seen going gaga over her. Even Rajkummar Rao couldn't hold back his excitement as he wrote, "Awesomeeeeee" followed by red heart emojis. A user wrote, "Priyanka about to slay as always." Another user wrote, "Cannot wait to watch this!"

The makers of Citadel are yet to announce the release date. But the series is slated to release on Amazon Prime this year. Priyanka and Richard starrer series will have multiple spin-offs in many countries, and the Indian installment of Citadel will feature Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Earlier in an interview, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke talked about Citadel and revealed that it will have a spin-off series set in India, Mexico and Italy.

Work front

Apart from this, Priyanka, who is currently enjoying the new phase of her life post welcoming her baby girl Malti Marie, is all set to be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Priyanka has teamed up with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for the first time. The film will go on floors this year. She was last seen in The Sky is Pink.