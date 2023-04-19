Citadel: ‘Priyanka Chopra has smashed it’ says Varun Dhawan; Drops PIC with her, Samantha from London Premiere

The highly anticipated espionage thriller Citadel is all set for a grand world premiere on the 28th of April, on Prime Video. The Russo Brothers’ series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden as Citadel agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane. Ahead of the release, the makers of Citadel organized the London global premiere, which was attended by agents from across the franchise. The lead pair Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, along with other team members were in attendance. They were also joined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the team behind the Indian installment of Citadel.

Varun Dhawan heaps praise at Priyanka Chopra at Citadel London Premiere

Varun Dhawan has been sharing a series of pictures from the London global premiere of Citadel. In one of the pictures, he is seen posing with his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the directors of the Indian installment of Citadel- Raj and DK. Post the premiere, Varun Dhawan shared a picture with the cast of Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel. In the group picture, Varun Dhawan and Samantha are seen posing with Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and other team members of Citadel. Sharing the snap on his Instagram story, Varun heaped praise on Priyanka’s performance in Citadel.

“The citadel universe @priyankachopra has smashed it in this one guys,” wrote Varun Dhawan. Check out his Instagram story below.

For the London premiere, Priyanka Chopra donned a classic Vivienne Westwood gown. The red off-shoulder gown had a flattering silhouette, and Priyanka slayed the look by opting for bold red lips, minimal jewellery, and a soft-wave hairdo.

Meanwhile, Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville is a 6-episode series. The first two episodes will premiere on April 28.

