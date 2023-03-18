Citadel stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu SPOTTED at shooting location in Mumbai; See PICS

Samantha Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are headlining the Indian installment of the Citadel franchise, and the actors wrapped up the Nainital schedule of Citadel just a week ago. It is a spin-off to The Russo Brothers’ Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. Citadel will have multiple spin-offs in various countries, and the Indian installment is being helmed by renowned creator duo Raj and DK. The excitement for the series is sky-high! Meanwhile, on Saturday, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were spotted by the paparazzi on shooting location in Mumbai.

Citadel India stars Samatha Prabhu and Varun Dhawan spotted in Mumbai

Pictures shared by the paparazzi show Varun Dhawan in a long-sleeved white t-shirt paired with light grey shorts. He was seen in a casual avatar outside the vanity van, and the actor was seen politely posing with his fans for selfies. He flashed a thumbs up as the paparazzi clicked his pictures. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen outside the vanity van in a full-sleeved white zipper top paired with black ripped jeans. She was seen with her glasses on, and Samantha looked simple yet chic. Check out the pictures below!

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel first schedule; Shares PICS with teammates Varun Dhawan and Raj and DK