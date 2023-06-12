Citadel: Varun Dhawan drops fun BTS with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others from Serbia; Says 'Next year we slay'

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have teamed up for the action series, Citadel. It is one of the most awaited series. It is directed by Raj & DK, and the excitement around it is sky-high. The team is currently shooting for the action-packed sequences in Serbia. A while ago, Varun took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures from the sets.

Fans can't stop gushing over Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pictures from Citadel sets

Varun shared pictures with his directors, and other cast members. The series also features Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem. One of the pictures featured Varun and Samantha relishing a mouthwatering blueberry dessert. He also shared a video of himself practicing archery. In the last picture, Varun and Samantha along with Raj & DK are seen looking at the picturesque location of Serbia. Along with the pictures, Varun wrote, "In between work We play. next year we slay." Have a look:

Soon after Varun shared the pictures, fans were seen gushing over them. A fan wrote, "Whatever you are eating in serbia which made you post dump, please eat more." Another fan wrote, "Kay Kay Menon is also there Woohoo. such a wonderful starcast!!!" One of the comments also read, "Next year u guys will gonna slay cant wait for Citadel India so so excited."

Meanwhile, Varun and Samantha along with the team of Citadel recently met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu in Serbia. Varun shared the pictures and wrote, "Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma’am."

Recently, Varun made a special appearance on Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel. In the end credit, the team even thanked Varun for dubbing for a part.

